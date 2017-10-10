Anderson East Reveals Fillmore 2018 Tour Date And ‘Encore’ Album Release

VIDEO: Anderson East – “All On My Mind” (Music Video)
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Anderson East has revealed this new album, Encore, is set to debut on January 12.
East will support the full-length with an extensive North American tour, which kicks off January 11 in New York City and runs through San Francisco on Friday, March 2nd at The Fillmore. The final dates of East’s tours goes through April, with even more dates expected.
East will start the promotion push Friday with an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he’s set to perform the first single from Encore, “All On My Mind.”
See the full tour itinerary below:
01/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
01/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
01/19 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
01/20 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
02/09 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
02/10 – Houston, TX @ Studio at Warehouse Live
02/13 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
02/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
02/16 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
02/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Birmingham
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/03 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ TBD Venue
03/06 – Crystal Bay, NV @ Crystal Bay Club Casino
03/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
03/09 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
03/13 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
03/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
03/16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
03/20 – Kansas City, MO @ The Madrid Theatre
04/03 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
04/05 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
04/10 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/11 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater
04/13 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
04/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater
04/17 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
04/18 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 12 at 10:00am local time.
