2 Teens Arrested After Carjacking, Crash In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police tracked down and detained teen carjacking suspects who stole a vehicle and then crashed it in San Francisco, police said Monday night.

At 11:48 p.m., San Francisco police announced on Twitter that the teens had stolen an SUV, then crashed it at Third Street and Burke Avenue in the city’s Bayview District. The suspects then ran from the scene, police said.

Scene of a crash following an alleged carjacking in San Francisco on October 9, 2017. (San Francisco Police via Twitter)

Officers later tracked down the suspects. One of them had suffered injuries in the crash, police said.

Further details about the case were not immediately available.

