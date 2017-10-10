DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Donna Karan Apologizes For Praising Harvey Weinstein

Filed Under: Apologize, Donna Karan, Harvey Weinstein, Remarks
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: Designer Donna Karan attends "Baby It's Cold Outside" - The 2016 Revlon Holiday Concert for The Rainforest Fund Gala at JW Marriott Essex House on December 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Donna Karan (credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Fashion mogul Donna Karan is apologizing after praising Harvey Weinstein following his firing from his film company amid allegations of sexual harassment lasting decades.

The Daily Mail reports Karan told reporters on a red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday night that Weinstein “has done some amazing things” and he and his wife are “wonderful people.” The 69-year-old Karan added that some women are asking for “trouble” by the way they dress and “presenting themselves the way they do.”

In a statement Monday, Karan said her remarks were taken out of context and don’t represent her feelings. She says she believes “sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual.”

Karan says she’s “truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim.”

