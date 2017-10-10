John Madden: Bay Area Football, and Raiders Training Camp Memories

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KCBS) – It was a tough weekend to be a Bay Area football fan.

For the 49ers, it was a loss to the Colts, even after the Colts blew a 14-point lead in the last eight minutes of regulation before Adam Vinatieri drilled a 51-yard field goal with 1:38 left in overtime to complete the 26-23 triumph over the 49ers. Vinatieri is the last remaining Colts player from Peyton Manning’s first Super Bowl team, so it was fitting that he win the game after Indianapolis retired Manning’s No. 18 at halftime.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a 3-yard scoring run early in the fourth to give the Colts a seemingly safe 23-9 lead, but the Niners tied the game on TD receptions by Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle from Brian Hoyer.

The Raiders, meanwhile, were playing without injured star quarterback Derek Carr.

Meanwhile, the Ravens whipped the 2-3 Raiders 30-17.

On John Madden’s mind when he spoke live on KCBS Monday morning was his memories of time spent in Santa Rosa during Raiders training camps when he was head coach of the team.

Much of Santa Rosa was consumed by fire Sunday and into Monday, when he spoke to KCBS’ Stan Bunger and Steve Bitker.

“That’s a great place and great people. You just hate to hear this and follow this and know that stuff is happening in an area where you spent a lot of time,” Madden said.

“It was a great place, some of those training camps and going away were some of the most enjoyable parts of my coaching,” he said.