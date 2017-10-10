DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

New ‘Fifty Shades’ Novel From Christian Grey’s Point of View

VIDEO: Fifty Shades of Grey – Official Trailer (2014)

 

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Once again, E.L. James is letting Christian Grey speak for himself.

Vintage Books announced Tuesday that the next “Fifty Shades” novel, Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian will come out November 28th. Grey, published in 2015, also was told from Christian’s point of view. James said in a statement that the new book would give readers a “darker and more haunted” take on Christian.

James’ original “Fifty Shades” trilogy, the sexually graphic saga of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, has sold millions of copies

The book series spawned three films starring Dakota Johnson as Steele and Jamie Dornan as Grey. The latest Fifty Shades Freed is set to release in theaters on Valentines Day February 9th.

