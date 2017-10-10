Wine Country Wildfires: How You Can Help

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) – With an estimated 20,000 people being evacuated because of the fires burning in the Wine Country and Northern California, many are asking how they can help.

Shelters in Sonoma and Napa Counties are filling up, which means volunteers are needed to serve food, set up, clean up, and even help with evacuated animals.

The City of Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Community Center are among the places looking for volunteers, along with the American Red Cross.

There are also other ways to help. Anyone who is able to drop off blankets and pillows is asked to visit Sonoma Valley High School or ask around at other shelters.

To drop off adult diapers and wipes, go to Adele Harrison Middle School, which is an evacuation center.

The SPCA of Solano County is offering assistance to pet owners, but SPCA officials said they could certainly use donations of pet food, bowls, and towels and crates.

Airbnb is also helping those affected by the fires, to get some much-needed rest. The San Francisco-based company has activated its disaster response and relief program, which lets Bay Area hosts offer evacuees and relief workers a free place to stay.

As of early Tuesday morning, about 20 users have signed up.