Wine Country Wildfires To Keep Schools Closed Throughout The Week

(CBS SF) — School districts throughout the North Bay were canceling classes for additional days because of the wildfires in the region.

Calistoga Joint Unified School District, Saint Helena Unified School District and Napa Valley Unified School District have all canceled classes through the rest of this week, district officials said Tuesday.

Napa Valley Unified School District officials earlier Tuesday said their schools will stay closed Wednesday and Thursday, then updated this afternoon that there will be no classes on Friday as well.

NVUSD officials were having trouble contacting staff so are also asking for all school principals at 3 p.m. Thursday to report to the district’s board room at 2425 Jefferson St. in Napa.

Kitchen managers and assistant managers were asked to report at 7 a.m. to the Food Service office, also at 2425 Jefferson St. in Napa, while M&O heads of shop and head custodians are asked to report at 7 a.m. Wednesday to 1616 Lincoln Ave. in Napa.

Napa Valley College will also be closed through the end of the week and its gym remained open as a shelter for evacuees from the fires.

Santa Rosa Junior College will be closed through the end of this week, one of many schools in Sonoma County that have also closed because of the wildfires burning in the area.

SRJC is closed through this Sunday and future updates on the school’s status will be updated via its website and social media channels.

Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park will not have classes or official university Wednesday because of the fires, although the Student Center remains open on the campus.

Updates on the university’s status later this week will be posted on its website.

Santa Rosa City Schools District and Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District schools will also be closed through Wednesday.

No determination has been made for either district on whether classes will resume later in the week.

