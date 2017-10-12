Caltrain Hits, Kills Person Near Lawrence Station In Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A person was hit and killed by a train on the Caltrain tracks in Sunnyvale Thursday morning, according to the transit agency.

Caltrain No. 225 was heading north when it hit someone on the tracks at the Lawrence station at 137 San Zeno Way near the Lawrence Expressway, agency spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.

No one was injured among the roughly 110 passengers on the train.

As of 9:10 a.m., the train that struck the person had been released by transit police and was on its way to the Sunnyvale station where passengers can get off.

Passengers will be able to catch another train. Other trains are moving through the affected area at 10 mph, Bartholomew said.

The fatality is the seventh on Caltrain tracks this year.

