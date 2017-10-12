DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Katy Perry Helps Fan Propose Onstage

Katy Perry (credit: Rich Fury / Getty Images)

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO ALICE) – Katy Perry made the most of National Coming Out Day 2017 (Oct. 11) by welcoming two women onstage during a New York concert for a romantic (and very public) marriage proposal.

Perry was performing at the Barclays Arena in Brooklyn on her current Witness tour when she stopped the show and called couple Katie and Becky from the audience.

The singer set the couple up by asking Katie to wish upon a star that was part of her elaborate stage production. The fan shocked and surprised her girlfriend Becky by getting down on one knee and popping the big question.

Happily, Becky said yes, much to the crowd and Perry’s delight.

Watch fan footage of the proposal, which contains some profanity by an enthusiastic concertgoer, now at Radio.com.

