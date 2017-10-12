DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Poor Air Quality Leads To Widespread School Closures

Filed Under: poor air quality, School Closures, Wine Country wildfires
Smoke from the Tubbs Fire rises from the hills on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Latest school closures as a result of fires and poor air quality:

California State University East Bay’s Concord campus – through Friday
Hayward campus and Oakland Center will remain open unless otherwise notified, CSU officials said.

Antioch,Martinez, Mt. Diablo, Pittsburg, and West Contra Costa unified school districts– through Thursday, Friday TBA

Contra Costa Community College District – through Thursday, Friday TBA
The district operates Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, as well as educational centers in Brentwood and San Ramon.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch