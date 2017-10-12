Poor Air Quality Leads To Widespread School Closures

Latest school closures as a result of fires and poor air quality:
California State University East Bay’s Concord campus – through Friday
Hayward campus and Oakland Center will remain open unless otherwise notified, CSU officials said.
Antioch,Martinez, Mt. Diablo, Pittsburg, and West Contra Costa unified school districts– through Thursday, Friday TBA
Contra Costa Community College District – through Thursday, Friday TBA
The district operates Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, as well as educational centers in Brentwood and San Ramon.