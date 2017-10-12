San Francisco Police Search For Suspects In Separate Carjackings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking Wednesday evening and then a separate carjacking early Thursday morning in San Francisco.

In the first carjacking attempt, a 44-year-old man had pulled over to the side of the road in the area of Fillmore and Grove streets around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when he was approached by two male suspects, police said.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the man and demanded his car, but the victim drove away quickly and was not injured.

In a second case around 2:30 a.m., two men were outside in the 100 block of Carnelian Way when a vehicle drove up.

A man and a woman got out, and the man pushed one victim and pistol-whipped him, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man took that victim’s wallet and keys and fled in the victim’s car, while the female suspect went through the other man’s pockets and took his wallet and cellphone before fleeing in her own vehicle.

They were last seen driving west on Carnelian toward Diamond Heights Boulevard.

No arrests have been made in either case and police did not release detailed descriptions.

