Santa Rosa Home of ‘Peanuts’ Creator Charles Schulz Destroyed by Wildfire

SANTA ROSA (AP) — California’s deadly wildfires have claimed the home of ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz but his widow has escaped the flames.
Schulz’s son, Monte Schulz, says a fire on Monday torched the Santa Rosa homes of his stepmother, 78-year-old Jean Schulz, and his brother, Craig Schulz.
She’s staying with other relatives.
Schulz says he’s been told the home where his famous cartoonist father died and all the memorabilia in it are gone.
However, most of his father’s original artwork is in the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa and, so far, that’s escaped the flames.
