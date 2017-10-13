DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Contra Costa Community Colleges Resume Classes Friday

(CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Community College District is reporting district colleges will resume regular class schedules and student services beginning Friday.

Contra Costa College, Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill Campus, Diablo Valley College-San Ramon Campus, Los Medanos College-Pittsburg Campus and Los Medanos College-Brentwood Center will all resume regular schedules.

Outdoor sport activities will continue to be limited until further notice, but indoor activities including theater performances will be as scheduled, district officials said.

Officials said students and staff should continue to monitor email, websites and social media during the weekend for updates.

