Frightening ‘New Mutants’ Trailer Revealed

Filed Under: Marvel Comics, The New Mutants, Trailer, X-Men
VIDEO: ‘The New Mutants’ (Official Trailer)

(CBS SF) – On Friday the 13th, 20th Century Fox released the new trailer for their upcoming X-Men spinoff film The New Mutants.

The film is based on the New Mutants Marvel Comics series that began in 1982 by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod. The storyline follows a group of mutant teens, under the tutelage of Charles Xavier, better known as the leader of the X-Men, Professor X. In the films, Xavier is originally played by Sir Patrick Stewart and recently by James McAvoy.

Director Josh Boone described The New Mutants as a “full-fledged horror movie” based in the “X-Men universe.” The move to the “darker tone” for the typical superhero movie, eventually proved successful thanks to films like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

thenewmutantsytdl01 Frightening New Mutants Trailer Revealed

Maisie Williams in “The New Mutants” (credit: 20th Century Fox/YouTube)

The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

The New Mutants hits theaters on April 13, 2018.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

