Driver Killed In Cal Fire Water Tender Crash

OAKVILLE (CBS SF) — The driver of a water tender truck was killed early Monday when his vehicle careened out of control coming down the steep Oakville Grade, rolled down an embankment and came to rest upside down, authorities said.

The crash involving a Cal Fire contractor was reported at 7:04 a.m. just west of state Highway 29 northwest of Yountville. The tender had been involved in battling the Nuns-Partrick Complex Fire that was burning in northern Napa County.

A Cal Fire spokesman would not release the identity of the driver and would not speculate if fatigue played a role in the crash.

“Any incident like this is very tragic,” he said. “It effects us (firefighters) personally.”

Prior to the crash, there had not been no major injuries or deaths among the 11,000 firefighters battling the deadliest outbreak of wildfires in California history.

As of early Monday, the death toll among residents in Northern California stood at 40.

With the winds dying down, fire officials said Sunday they had apparently “turned a corner” against the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and other parts of the state over the past week, and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home.

While the danger from the fires were far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.

“A week ago this started as a nightmare, and the day we dreamed of has arrived,” Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos said.

People were being allowed to go back home in areas no longer in harm’s way, and the number of those under evacuation orders was down to 75,000 from nearly 100,000 the day before.

Fire crews were able to gain ground because the winds that had fanned the flames did not kick up overnight as much as feared.

“Conditions have drastically changed from just 24 hours ago, and that is definitely a very good sign,” said Daniel Berlant, spokesman for California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, who noted that some of the fires were 50 percent or more contained. “It’s probably a sign we’ve turned a corner on these fires.”

The blazes had destroyed some 5,700 homes and other structures. The death toll could climb as searchers dig through the ruins for people listed as missing. Hundreds were unaccounted for, though authorities said many of them are probably safe but haven’t let anyone know.

In hard-hit Sonoma County, Sheriff Rob Giordano said authorities have located 1,560 of the more than 1,700 once listed as missing. Many of those names were put on the list after people called from out of state to say they couldn’t reach a friend or relative.

Sonoma County officials said they will not let people return home until it is safe and utilities are restored. Crews have been working around the clock to connect water and power, in some cases putting up new poles next to smoldering trees, the sheriff said.

Many evacuees grew increasingly impatient to go home — or at least find out whether their homes were spared. Others were reluctant to go back or to look for another place to live.

Juan Hernandez, who escaped with his family from his apartment Oct. 9 before it burned down, still had his car packed and ready to go in case the fires flared up again and threatened his sister’s house, where they have been staying in Santa Rosa.

“Every day we keep hearing sirens at night, alarms,” Hernandez said. “We’re scared. When you see the fire close to your house, you’re scared.”

Evacuation orders were lifted for the city of Calistoga, the Napa Valley city of 5,000 known for its mud baths, mineral spas and wine tastings. The city was cleared out Wednesday as winds shifted, but homes and businesses were spared.

The Solano County Sheriff’s office announced at around 2 p.m. that mandatory evacuation areas in Solano County would be reopened to residents with proof of residency from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Only residents will be allowed past road closures during this time. All previous road closures will remain in place for the general public.

The Twin Sisters area remains without power. Twin Sisters Road will remain closed at Suisun Valley Road to all non-residents until power can be restored.

With the exception of Twin Sisters Road, all other Solano County Road closures reopened to the general public Sunday evening.



At the Sonoma fairgrounds, evacuees watched the San Francisco 49ers play the Redskins on television, received treatment from a chiropractor and got free haircuts.

Michael Estrada, who owns a barber shop in neighboring Marin County but grew up in one of the Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by the blazes, brought his combs, clippers and scissors and displayed his barbering license in case anyone doubted his credentials.

“I’m not saving lives,” he said. “I’m just here to make somebody’s day feel better, make them feel normal.”

Lois Krier, 86, said it was hard to sleep on a cot in the shelter with people snoring and dogs barking through the night.

She and her husband, William Krier, 89, were anxious to get home, but after being evacuated for a second time in a week Saturday, they didn’t want to risk having to leave again.

“We’re cautious,” she said. “We want to be safe.”

Major Northern California Wildfires (Source: Cal Fire)

As of Sunday 8:00 p.m. PT

SONOMA COUNTY

Nuns/Norrbom/Pressley/Adobe/Partrick Fires – 48,627 acres – 40% contained – Hwy 12, N of Glen Ellen, Kenwood

Pocket Fire – 11,889 acres, 30% contained – Off Pocket Ranch Rd and Ridge Ranch Rd, Geyserville

Oakmont Fire – 575 acres, 15 % contained – Near Oakmont

SONOMA / NAPA COUNTY

Tubbs Fire – 44,881 acres, 60% % contained – Between Santa Rosa and Calistoga

LAKE COUNTY

Sulphur Fire – 2,207 acres, 70% contained – Off Hwy 20, Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks

MENDOCINO COUNTY

Redwood/Potter Fires – 35,000 acres, 30% contained – N of Hwy 20, W of Mendocino Nat’l Forest

SOLANO / NAPA COUNTY

Atlas Fire – 51,057 acres, 65% contained – Off Atlas Peak Rd, south of Lake Berryessa

BUTTE COUNTY

Cherokee Fire – 8,417 acres, 90% contained – Off Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, Oroville

La Porte Fire – 6,151 acres, 80% contained – La Porte Rd. and Oro Bangor Hwy, Bangor

YUBA COUNTY

Cascade Fire – 9,989 acres, 87% contained – Cascade Wy & Marysville Rd, N of Collins Lake

