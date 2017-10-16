Ed Sheeran Breaks Arm In Bike Accident

By Jon Wiederhorn
(RADIO.COM) – Ed Sheeran has seriously injured his arm (the BBC reports it is broken) and will likely delay dates on his upcoming tour.
“I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident,” he posted on social media along with a picture of his right arm in a cast almost from fist to elbow. “I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news.”
Sheeran was scheduled to launch a tour of the Far East October 22nd in Taipei and co-headlining 99.7 NOW’s ‘Poptopia’ concert, along with Taylor Swift, Niall Horan and more at the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, December 2nd.
See his post below:
