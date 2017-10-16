Wildfire Evacuation Orders Lifted In Parts Of Sonoma County

SONOMA (CBS SF) — Evacuations orders to four areas in Sonoma County have been lifted Monday evening, sheriff’s officials said.

The area of state Highway 128 between River Rock Casino and Chalk Hill Road is open. Sheriff’s officials said to enter the area from the south because Highway 128 is still closed northwest of the casino.

The area of Faught Road and East Shiloh Road east of Windsor and outside of the burn area is open. Sheriff’s said residents can access their neighborhood as they would normally.

All of the city of Sonoma and county areas north of East Napa Street and West Napa Street to the burn area are open.

Also, county areas west of Fourth Street East and Gehricke Road to state Highway 12, including Norrbom Road and associated side roads to the burn area and Gehricke Road are open.

Sheriff’s officials said residents can enter their neighborhoods as they would normally.

In the city of Santa Rosa the Bennett Valley/Annadel Heights area is open and residents can access their homes as they normally would.

Sheriff’s officials said some areas are still without power, but PG&E expects to have power to all homes by Monday night.

Residents whose homes do not have gas service can call (800) 743-5000 or go to http://www.pge.com and click on “wildfire response” to schedule someone to relight their system.

Separately, sheriff’s officials said that people can access Glen Ellen only from the south on Arnold Drive, but the California Highway Patrol still has a closure in place on Arnold Drive at Martin Street.

The only area of Glen Ellen that is open now is east of Arnold Drive to the perimeter of the fire and south of Martin Street.

Sheriff’s officials said there is no access to Glen Ellen from Highway 12, Sonoma Mountain Road or Warm Springs Road.

