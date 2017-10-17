SFPD Arrests Man After Ax Attack, Standoff In Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was arrested in San Francisco’s Sunset District on Monday afternoon after he allegedly struck another man with an ax during an argument, police said Tuesday.

The 47-year-old suspect allegedly struck another man during an argument in the 1500 block of 48th Avenue shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

The suspect then retreated into a house and refused to come out.

Police responded to the area and shut down surrounding streets before the suspect came out of the house and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

