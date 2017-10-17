House Fire Ignites Hillside; Santa Cruz Mountain Homes Evacuated

BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled a growing vegetation fire early Tuesday that has forced residents near Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz Mountains to evacuate their homes, authorities said.

Cal Fire officials said the blaze on Bear Creek Canyon Road in unincorporated Santa Cruz County started as a house fire at around 10:30 p.m. Monday that spread to nearby vegetation.

By 4:30 a.m., the fire had grown to 125 acres and triggered evacuations for residents on Deer Creek Road, Rons Road, Dons Road, Lost Valley Road, Favre Ridge Road and Oak Ridge Road.

About 100 people had been evacuated by early Tuesday.

According to California Highway Patrol officials, an evacuation center is open at Boulder Creek Elementary School at 400 W. Lomond St. in Boulder Creek.

Authorities said several roads have been closed by the fire — Beatty Ridge Road, Favre Ridge Road, Bear Creek Road, Old Vineyard Road, Deer Creek Road, Skyline Ridge Road, Rambling Road, Hartman’s Creek Road, Sunset Ridge Road, Shear Creek Road, Grizzly Rock Road, Miller Ridge Road, most of Las Cumbres Road, and Knuth Road on the Santa Clara side.

CalFire said about 30 different crews have responded to the fire including agencies from Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Clara counties.