Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Tie The Knot In Ibiza

British actor Michael Fassbender and Swedish actress Alicia Vikander pose on the red carpet before the premiere of the movie "The Light Between Oceans" presented in competition at the 73rd Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2016 at Venice Lido. / AFP / TIZIANA FABI (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander (credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) – Over the weekend, actors Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander got married during a private wedding ceremony in Ibiza, according to People Magazine. The two were seen with family and friends at the La Granja Resort on the Mediterranean island on Friday.

The happy couple met in 2014, filming The Light Between Oceans. Rumors spread of the two dating, but continued to keep a low profile about their relationship. The 29-year-old actress tells Entertainment Weekly the importance of their privacy. “I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” she said. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

At 2016’s Golden Globes, the two stepped out in front cameras as a couple. Vikander was nominated for her roles in Ex Machina and for The Danish Girl. At the Academy Awards, the couple were both nominated for awards. Fassbender was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in Steve Jobs, while Vikander won Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl.

40-year-old Fassbender returns as Magneto in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, slated for release in November 2018 while his latest film The Snowman arrives in theaters this Friday.

Vikander is currently filming the reboot of Tomb Raider, as Lara Croft. A role made famous by Angelina Jolie. Tomb Raider hits theaters on March 16, 2018.

