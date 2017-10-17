Record Store Day Reveals 2017 Black Friday Exclusives

DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Record collectors, start your engines.

The organizers behind the annual Record Store Day event have revealed this year’s exhaustive list of vinyl exclusives set for release on Black Friday 2017, November 24th.

McCartney. One is on red vinyl, the other is on green vinyl, both feature a new version of his classic “Wonderful Christmastime” featuring the Roots. The green vinyl B-side is The Decemberists’ rendition of “Jesus Christ” and the red vinyl is backed by a live Norah Jones performance of “Peace.”

The Grateful Dead Records Collection will compile Wake of the Flood, Blues For Allah, From the Mars Hotel and the double live Steal Your Face into one 5XLP box set.

Country fans can look forward to releases from Willie Nelson (Spirit and Yesterday’s Wine) and Waylon Jennings (New Stuff, Muhammad Ali tribute Here’s To The Champion), as well as Eric Church (Mistress Named Music).

The first North American vinyl release of Neil Young’s Harvest Moon, Gorillaz’ Humanz on picture disc vinyl, reissues of J Dilla’s Delights Vol. 1 and 2, Chris Cornell’s take on the songs of Cliff Poncier and a 12-inch version of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”/”We Are the Champions” are just a few of the many releases slates for RSD 2017. See the full list here.

For more information of Record Store Day and to find a store near you, check here.

