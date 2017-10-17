DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Baby Girl Born To Santa Rosa Mom Evacuating Wildfires While In Labor

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Amid the death and destruction from the fires in wine country, about 50 babies were born in the area last week, including one to a mother who had to evacuate a hospital during labor.

Baby Raylee Jolley was set to be delivered at Santa Rosa Regional Hospital the night the fires broke out. When her mother’s contractions started, the hospital was being evacuated.

The family was sent to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where Raylee was born.

Baby Raylee Jolley was born at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital while wildfires broke out in Napa and Sonoma Counties. (CBS)

“It’ll always be a reminder of what was going on and what the community was going through at the same time,” said Morgan Jolley. “So i’m sure we’ll remember the fires for the rest of our lives because of that.”

The family said they feel very fortunate. Their home is behind the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which was not in an evacuation zone and untouched by the fires.

