Passenger Injured In Freeway Shooting On I-580 In Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KCBS) – One person was injured in a shooting on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley on Tuesday night.
Officer Dan Jacowitz of the California Highway Patrol told KCBS that the shooting was first reported around 9:00 p.m. A witness saw someone fire shots from a black sedan into a Nissan between Redwood Road and Strobridge Avenue.
CHP officers arrived at the scene, but found no victims, no suspect, and no other evidence. Two hours later a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital, Jacowitz said.
“About 11 p.m. yesterday evening, a 21-year-old male who ended up being a passenger in the Nissan sedan, checked into an emergency room in Oakland with a gunshot wound,” the officer told KCBS.
The victim had been treated and released from the hospital.
When the CHP found the Nissan, it had struck by gunfire several times.
Jacowitz said they are still trying to determine what provoked the shooting.