6th Firefighter Injured Battling Bear Fire In Santa Cruz Mountains

BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) – The Bear Fire burning in unincorporated Santa Cruz County near Boulder Creek has burned 271 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

The blaze started as a structure fire around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Bear Creek Canyon Road.

“Topography has been the major challenge on this fire,” said Cal Fire spokeswoman Angela Bernheisel. “It has contributed to our injuries. These mountains are steep and rugged. Access is tough.”

Four structures have been destroyed and 150 were threatened, according to Cal Fire officials. About 600 firefighters are battling the blaze.

Bernheisel said the major battle on the line is near the mountain community of Las Cumbres where firefighters were trying to hold a line protecting several houses.

“We are looking at some of the same threats we were looking at yesterday (Tuesday),” she said. “In terms of the risk of the fire spotting across drainage and burning up into where all the homes are in Las Cumbres.”

Six firefighters have been injured battling the blaze. Cal Fire officials told KPIX 5 Wednesday morning that the latest injury reported involved a firefighter who suffered second degree burns to the hand.

On Tuesday, a firefighter fell down a ravine and suffered a possible broken wrist and facial lacerations, Cal Fire officials said.

Other injuries include smoke inhalation, lacerations and a sprain, Bernheisel said.

Evacuation orders were in place Tuesday night for the communities of Las Cumbres and Deer Creek, as well as all residents of Bear Creek Road from Hawk Ridge Road to Skyline Boulevard, which is also known as state Highway 35.

Evacuated residents can seek shelter at Lakeside Elementary School at 19621 Black Road in Los Gatos or the Zayante Fire Protection District Station at 7700 E. Zayante Road in Felton.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.