Live 105 ‘Not So Silent Night’ Artist Weezer Head To ‘Happy Hour’ On New Song

VIDEO: Weezer – “Happy Hour” (Music Video)
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Weezer has shared the new track “Happy Hour,” taken from the forthcoming full-length, Pacific Daydream.
“Next up from the new album is ‘Happy Hour,’ which like many cool Weezer songs has a sad message wrapped in a sunny package,” the band wrote on Twitter. “Sort of a companion piece to ‘Island in the Sun’ from 2001, but instead of being a pure fantasy about an escape, the guy in ‘Happy Hour’ is chained to reality, looking around for a break from the routine. It’s not hard to relate, but unlike that guy, fortunately we have new Weezer music to listen to!”
Weezer is set to perform Night #2 of Live 105’s Not So Silent Night, Saturday, December 9th at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.
Pacific Daydream is set to debut October 27th.
