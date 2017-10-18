San Francisco Police Officer Injured In Reported Hit And Run

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco police officer was reportedly hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after being hit by an SUV on the edge of the Hayes Valley neighborhood.

The incident happened on Turk Street between Franklin and Van Ness at about 12:21 p.m. when the officer was apparently struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Video taken at the scene appeared to show two bicycles down where the incident happened. A Budget rental truck and a U.S. Mail delivery truck were also parked at the scene.

Police and San Francisco Fire Department units responded to the scene.

The officer was reportedly transported to San Francisco General Hospital by ambulance. His condition was not known.

SFPD Officer down Turk street closed as a crime scene between franklin and van ness. Franklin also closed at golden gate pic.twitter.com/BoKgnbwjCe — Susie Steimle (@SusieSteimle) October 18, 2017

After the initial report, authorities said they were looking for the suspect vehicle, a Lexus SUV. The suspect reportedly abandoned the vehicle near Golden Gate Park and ran into the park.

There was visible damage to the front right fender of the SUV.

Turk Street is currently closed between Franklin and Van Ness and Franklin is closed at Golden Gate as authorities investigate the incident. The closure has congested traffic on Van Ness and Golden Gate.

Franklin Street was reopened to traffic shortly before 1:30 p.m.