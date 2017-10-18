DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Watch The Trailer For ‘Michael Jackson’s Halloween’

Friday, October 27th at 8:00pm on CBS - KPIX 5
Filed Under: Halloween, Michael Jackson
VIDEO: Check out a preview here…

 
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – CBS is scheduled to release Michael Jackson’s Halloween just in time for the spooky holiday.

Related: Guide To Halloween

The animated adventure features the voices of voices of Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Lucy Liu, as well as other stars yet to be revealed. The soundtrack will consist of songs from the pop icon’s catalog of hits.

Michael Jackson’s Halloween airs October 27 at 8pm on CBS / KPIX 5.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch