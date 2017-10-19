Bear Fire Scorches 300 Acres, Destroys 4 Structures Near Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) – The Bear Fire burning in unincorporated Santa Cruz County near Boulder Creek has burned 300 acres and is 15 percent contained as of Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire officials.
The blaze started as a structure fire around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Bear Creek Canyon Road.
As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, four structures have been destroyed and another 300 are threatened. Roughly 870 crews are battling the fire and seven have been injured, according to Cal Fire officials.
Evacuation orders remain in place for the communities of Las Cumbres, Deer Creek and all residents of Bear Creek Road from Hawks Ridge Road to Skyline Boulevard, also known as state Highway 35.
Evacuated residents can seek shelter at Lakeside Elementary School at 19621 Black Road in Los Gatos or Zayante Fire Protection District Station at 7700 E. Zayante Road in Felton.
