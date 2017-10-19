Crews Search for Man in Distress in Waters Off S.F. Ocean Beach

DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rescue crews on Thursday afternoon searched for a person in distress in the waters off the south end of Ocean Beach, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The victim was initially thought to be a surfer, firefighters said, but surfers at the scene have told them he was fully clothed.

Emergency crews asked people to avoid the area near the Great Highway and Sloat Boulevard while the search and rescue operation was in progress.

