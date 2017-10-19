DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong & Kat Von D Launch Basket Case Eyeliner

He's partnering with tattoo artist Kat Von D.
Filed Under: Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Kat Von D
VIDEO: Green Day – Basketcase (Live at KROQ)

 
By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – Who better to co-launch a unisex brand of eyeliner than Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong?

The East Bay punk rocker, who has been wearing guyliner since his teens, has teamed up with tattoo artist and model Kat Von D to release Basket Case Liner (“Basket Case” is, of course, one of Green Day’s most popular songs).

Kat posted a photo of her and Armstrong in full-on promotional mode as well as a shot of the Basket Case Liner product.

Check out the posts below:

Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you're handcuffed to this guy: @billiejoearmstrong 🖤

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch