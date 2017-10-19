Oakland Teens Arrested On Suspicion Of Car Burglaries In Emeryville

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Two Oakland teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of auto burglary and resisting arrest for allegedly breaking into nine cars in Emeryville and stealing various items, police said.

Officers responded at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday to a resident’s report that two males were inside of the parking garage of a multi-unit residence looking into cars. They found suspects Justin Bingham, 18, and Kenyon McTear, 19, hiding behind cars inside the garage, according to police.

The officers ordered Bingham and McTear to come out but both teens ran from an officer and a police dog, police said.

The police dog captured one of the suspects but the second suspect ran south on Christie Avenue, according to police.

The second suspect was captured without injury in the 600 block of Christie Avenue, police said.

Officers located nine vehicles with shattered windows and discovered that each had been ransacked, according to police.

One of the suspects was transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland to be treated for a minor puncture wound, but police didn’t specify which suspect.

Bingham and McTear are both being held on $455,000 bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of nine counts of auto burglary and one count of resisting arrest. They tentatively are scheduled to be arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland on Friday morning.

