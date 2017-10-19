San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing To Open New Taproom

(LIVE 105) – San Francisco’s iconic brewery, Anchor Brewing Company is set to open a new taproom this Saturday.
Anchor Public Taps can be found across from their existing brewery at 495 De Haro Street in Potrero Hill. It will be the brewing company’s first public taproom open without appointment since before prohibition.
The opening event at their new pilot brewery and bar will feature:
- Classic Anchor beers
- New and limited beer features
- Collaboration brews with Local Brewing Co. & ThirstyBear Organic Brewery
- Beer Education Station with Anchor brewers
- Complimentary Anchor Steam “Butterbeer” ice cream from Humphry Slocombe
- San Franpsycho live screen printing (12 – 4 pm)
- Onsite Food Trucks: The Bodega CA & batter up
More information is available on Anchor Public Taps Facebook event page.
Dallas is a radio personality and music writer for CBS San Francisco Bay Area radio station, Live 105. Find him on-air 7:00pm to Midnight weeknights and on Twitter at @dallasSF and on Facebook @dallas.osborn.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.