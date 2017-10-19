DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing To Open New Taproom

Anchor Public Taps (credit: @AnchorBrewing/Instagram)

(LIVE 105) – San Francisco’s iconic brewery, Anchor Brewing Company is set to open a new taproom this Saturday.

Anchor Public Taps can be found across from their existing brewery at 495 De Haro Street in Potrero Hill. It will be the brewing company’s first public taproom open without appointment since before prohibition.

The opening event at their new pilot brewery and bar will feature:

More information is available on Anchor Public Taps Facebook event page.

Listen

Watch