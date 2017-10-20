No Injuries After Small Plane Goes Off Runway At San Carlos Airport

SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A small plane made a rough landing at the San Carlos airport early Friday evening, but there were no injuries reported.
The aircraft, a Cirrus SR-22, ran off the end of the runway while attempting to depart, according preliminary information provided by an FAA spokesperson.
The aircraft went through a fence and came to rest in the street.
According to the spokesperson, local authorities said that two people were onboard and were not injured.
The FAA and the NTSB will be investigating the incident.