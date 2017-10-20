DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest Stories

Billionaire Steyer Launches Ad Campaign Urging Trump Impeachment

Filed Under: Impeachment, President Donald Trump, Tom Steyer

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California billionaire Tom Steyer is dumping at least $10 million into a national advertising campaign calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

In the ad released Friday, Steyer says Trump has edged the country toward nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI and threatened to shut down news organizations.

He tells viewers to urge their members of Congress to impeach him.

Steyer’s investment comes as he considers a run for political office against U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat.

• ALSO READ: Billboard Urging ‘Impeach Trump’ Goes Up Near Bay Bridge

Democrats in Washington are divided over whether attempting impeachment is a smart move. An impeachment resolution brought this month by U.S. Rep. Al Green of Texas died, but he plans to revive it.

Other Democrats believe impeachment efforts are ill-advised because they will fail and could energize Republicans.

