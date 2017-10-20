Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Suspended Game For Shoving Official

NEW YORK (AP/CBS SF) — Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch has been suspended for one game without pay by the NFL for shoving a game official during the Raiders’ victory over Kansas City on Thursday night.

Lynch was ejected from the game after he shoved line judge Julian Mapp.

It all started when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was hit late on a run by Kansas City’s Marcus Peters midway through the second quarter. Raiders offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn immediately confronted Peters.

Lynch, who is close friends with his fellow Oakland native Peters, then sprinted onto the field from the bench to join the fray. Line judge Julian Mapp tried to break up the fight but Lynch pushed him and grabbed his jersey.

“I was disappointed he ran out because I knew we had a 15-yard penalty and we’d be in good shape,” coach Jack Del Rio said. “I told him you can’t leave the bench like that. That was about it. Next thing I knew, he was being tossed. The referee told me he had actually put his hands on him.”

Peters was called for a personal foul for the late hit. Lynch got a personal foul and was ejected for making contact with the official. Lynch will face a hefty fine and a possible suspension for his actions.

“I don’t have any problem with Marcus coming in and hitting me. He knows that. I told him, ‘I got no issue. Just play ball,'” Carr said. “Obviously, Marshawn came out and did his thing. You never want a guy to get kicked out. That stinks. But just from knowing him, I know that he was out there just taking care of us.”

Lynch finished the game with two carries for 9 yards.

But Lynch seemed fine facing people after the ejection.

There were reports that Lynch disguised himself and took in the remainder of the game from the stands. A Twitter user also posted video of the Raiders’ star riding BART after the game ended.

The Raiders rallied to win 31-30 on a touchdown pass by Carr on the final play and Lynch was in the locker room after the game congratulating his teammates.

