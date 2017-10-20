Driver Accused Of Striking SFPD Officer To Be Arraigned

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police identified a driver who allegedly struck a San Francisco officer riding a bicycle Wednesday, leaving the officer with critical injuries.

Maurice Johnson, 50, has been charged with attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, inflicting great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury, resisting arrest causing bodily injury, auto theft, possession of stolen property, evading arrest, reckless driving, evading a peace officer, driving without a license and resisting arrest, according to police.

Johnson remains in custody without bail and will be arraigned Friday.

Johnson allegedly struck Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel, 32, around 12:20 p.m. on Turk Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.

Johnson was fleeing from officers who were trying to investigate him for a possible firearm investigation.

Lewin-Tankel, who was on a bicycle patrol at the time of the collision, was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and underwent surgery that afternoon. As of Thursday afternoon, Lewin-Tankel remained in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Johnson’s vehicle was found in the area of Buena Vista Park a short time later, prompting a search of that area before he was eventually taken into custody in the 500 block of Ellis Street around 3:30 p.m.

Lewin-Tankel has been with the department since 2012 and was assigned to Tenderloin Station in March 2016. Department officials said he has been recognized numerous times for outstanding police work and received a Purple Heart Award in 2015 for an incident in which he was injured as a direct result of actions he took to protect members of the community.

He recently started law school, volunteers for many community events in the Tenderloin and teaches jiu-jitsu to others in the department and community.

“During his five years with the San Francisco Police Department, Elia has proven himself to be a dedicated officer, committed to the residents of the communities he serves. As a Purple Heart recipient, he embodies the police department’s ideals of selflessness, bravery and courage,” Mayor Ed Lee said Thursday in a statement.

“Our police officers put themselves in harm’s way every time they report to duty. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their service,” Lee said.

“Elia is well liked and respected by all his colleagues and is a valued member of the department,” police said in a statement.

His family members issued a statement through the department asking “everyone to send good energy and prayers for his recovery, which we know will happen, because Elia is a survivor.”

