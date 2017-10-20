Victim Hit In Head With Rock In People’s Park, Robbed Of Purse

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — University of California police are searching for a man who assaulted a female victim with a rock and stole her purse Thursday afternoon at People’s Park in Berkeley, according to authorities.
The attack happened at about noon, UC Berkeley police said Friday.
Police said the victim was treated at a hospital for her injuries and told police about the robbery that evening.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall with a red beard. He was wearing a Peter Pan-style hat and a blue hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call campus police at (510) 642-0472 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday except holidays and (510) 642-6760 at all other times.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.