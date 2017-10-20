DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest Stories

Santa Rosa Neighborhoods Hit Hard By Wildfires To Re-Open

Filed Under: Santa Rosa, Tubbs Fire, Wine Country wildfires

SANTA ROSA (AP) — Three neighborhoods hit hard by wildfires in Northern California will re-open Friday to anxious evacuees who haven’t been back to their homes in nearly two weeks.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Hank Schreeder said the neighborhoods will open to residents with ID starting at 10 a.m.

WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports he made the announcement Thursday at a packed community meeting attended by 750 people. The meeting opened with a moment of silence for the 42 people killed by a devastating series of wildfires that started Oct. 8.

But some at the meeting were upset by what they called a lack of notice.

Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said one of the fires, which killed 22, started in Napa County and raced into Santa Rosa in four hours.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch