Santa Clara Officer Shoots Suspect Who Allegedly Rammed Patrol Car

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A suspect was in stable condition in the hospital after he was shot by a police officer early Saturday morning in Santa Clara after he rammed an officer’s vehicle, police said.

The suspect, Omar Gomez, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, driving a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen property and parole violation, according to police.

The case began around 1:13 a.m. when the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety put out a bulletin about a vehicle stolen in their city. Around 1:40 a.m., a Santa Clara officer spotted what police believe to be the stolen vehicle driving down El Camino Real.

Another officer came to assist, and the two stopped the vehicle on El Camino Real at Scott Boulevard, according to police. When the two got out of their patrol cars, Gomez allegedly put his car in reverse and rammed a police car.

Gomez ignored the officer’s commands to stop and, fearing for his life, the officer fired on the suspect, according to police.

The officers gave Gomez first aid, and he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said. According to police, Gomez was driving a stolen vehicle, and he is on parole for felony burglary and doesn’t have a driver license.

