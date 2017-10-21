Stolen Vehicle Suspect Flees Fiery Highway 4 Crash

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A stolen vehicle suspect drove the wrong way on Highway 4 Saturday, triggering a series of crashes that ended with the a red Ford SUV engulfed in flames, authorities said.
Concord police said the incident began around 1:30 p.m. when the stolen vehicle collided head-on with the SUV just west of Willow Pass Road.
The crash triggered a number of minor crashes that left the highway littered with damaged vehicles and forced the closure of several lanes.
Investigators said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier and deputies from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit when the driver entered the freeway going the wrong way.
After the crash, the suspect fled the crash scene and ran into the Concord Naval Station. A search for the suspect was underway.
Authorities said the driver of the SUV only suffered minor injuries. Several other people also suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.