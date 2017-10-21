San Francisco Uber Driver Shot In Attempted Armed Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Uber driver was shot during an attempted armed robbery in San Francisco Saturday night, authorities said.
Police said they received a call reporting the shooting at Clay and Laguna at around 8:52 p.m.
Arriving officers discovered the driver with a non-life threatening leg wound. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators said they were searching for two suspects who remained at large. There was no description of the suspects released.
Police said they were following up on leads.