DEVELOPING: Vehicle Plows Into Cyclists In Danville, Multiple Injuries

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — KPIX is monitoring reports of a major-injury hit-and-run collision in Danville Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate that a Ford Escape SUV struck two bicyclists around 2 p.m. in the area of Diablo Road and Clydesdale Drive.

The California Highway Patrol posted a tweet that the suspect fled the scene driving east on Diablo Road.

The injured cyclists have been transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with at least one suffering traumatic injuries requiring a helicopter airlift.

KPIX news crews are en route to the scene and this report will be updated as details emerge.

