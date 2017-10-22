Big-Rig Driver Killed After Driving Off I-680 In San Ramon

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A big-rig driver died Sunday morning when his truck went off a highway and into a tree in San Ramon, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Someone called the CHP at about 7 a.m. to tell them that a big-rig went off southbound Interstate Highway 680 just north of Alcosta Boulevard and clipped a vehicle on the right shoulder of the highway.

CHP spokesman Officer Tyler Hahn said the truck continued through a fence and into a tree.

The occupants of the vehicle clipped by the big-rig were not hurt.

CHP officials said the crash has closed northbound San Ramon Valley Road between Alcosta Boulevard and Pine Valley Road because the truck came to a stop on San Ramon Valley Road.



San Ramon police estimated that San Ramon Valley Road would reopen by around 5 p.m. after hazmat crews cleaned up the diesel fuel spilled in the accident.