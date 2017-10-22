Foo Fighters Postpones Show Due To Family Emergency

Filed Under: Family Emergency, Foo Fighters, Postpone, Rupp Arena
(L-R) Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters (credit: Brantley Gutierrez)

LEXINGTON, KY (xxx) – Hours before taking the stage at a concert in Kentucky on Saturday, the Foo Fighters announced they had to postpone their show due to an unspecified family emergency.

On Saturday afternoon, reps for the band released a statement that the Foo Fighter’s October 21st show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena will be moved to take place on May 1st, 2018. “The band sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and looks forward to returning to rock Lexington in May,” the statement read.

Fans can either opt for a refund or their tickets for the Saturday night’s show will be honored in May.

No other details about the family emergency was released.

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on December 2nd.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch