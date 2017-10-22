Two Young Children Injured In Vallejo Pedestrian Accident

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two young children were injured Sunday evening in an accident near a Vallejo shopping mall, fire officials said.
The Vallejo Fire Department Twitter account first posted about the accident at 5:48 p.m. Sunday night.
A Vallejo Fire Department spokesperson said the two children were hit by a car near the Century Theaters at Turner Parkway and Foothill Drive.
Police on scene told KPIX 5 both children were conscious when taken by air ambulance to Oakland Children’s Hospital.
Details on the age of the children, the seriousness of their injuries and the nature of the accident were not immediately available.