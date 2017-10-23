Alameda County Library Patron Records Possibly Hacked

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Alameda County library patrons have received a disturbing email from county officials, saying the library’s records had been hacked.
An email to library members says officials were contacted last month by someone claiming to have information from the library system’s entire database of users. That contact included the names and addresses of about three dozen library patrons.
The person also threatened to sell the information.
Officials say the contact did not claim to have other information the library collects, like birth-dates and drivers’ licenses.
The library does not collect sensitive information such as Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers.