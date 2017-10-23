2 Dead, Suspect In Custody In Lake County Shooting

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two people were killed and a suspect taken into custody Monday after a shooting near a Lake County post office, authorities told KPIX 5.

The shooting happened in the area of the Clearlake Oaks Post Office, on the eastern edge of Clear Lake.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to residents shortly before noon on Monday, notifying local residents near the post office to shelter in place.

Regional newspaper the Lake County Record Bee said there were reports of multiple shots heard in the area. Sources were reporting that the suspect could have more than one weapon.

Residents nearby were advised to stay indoors and out of sight until further notice.

At around 12:20 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s office told KPIX 5 reporter Emily Turner that two victims had died in the shooting and that the number of additional wounded victims was unknown. The Sheriff also confirmed that the suspect was in custody.

