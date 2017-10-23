Evacuations Lifted For Bear Fire In Santa Cruz Mountains

BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) – All evacuation orders for the Bear Fire in unincorporated Santa Cruz County have been lifted as of 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire has burned 391 acres and is 79 percent contained as of 9:55 a.m. today, according to Cal Fire. Four structures have been destroyed in the blaze, which started on Oct. 16 at 10:30 p.m. and injured 9 firefighters.

The following roads may be under temporary closures today due to fire line suppression and road repairs: Deer Creek, Bear Creek, Hartman Creek, Dons and Rons roads.

Cal Fire said, however, that a high-pressure weather system is building and will bring offshore winds and moderate to poor humidity recovery to the Santa Cruz Mountains this week. Gusts around 30 mph are possible Monday night and conditions are expected to be much drier, officials said.

