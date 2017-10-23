Curry Hits The Links With President Obama

DALLAS (CBS SF) — Calling it a “perfect storm of scheduling,” Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spent his off day Sunday playing a round of golf with former President Barack Obama, his brother Seth and PGA star Jordan Spieth.

Steph Curry was in Dallas to take on his brother’s team — the Dallas Mavericks — in a Monday night game. Obama was there for a weekend fundraiser he hosted with other living presidents to raise money for the victims of the devastating hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Talking with reporters at Monday’s shoot around, Curry said it was his third time he has played a round of golf with the former president.

“It was the perfect storm of scheduling to allow us to get out there and play,” he said.

Curry said when he has played in a foursome with the former president, he and Obama are always teammates.

“We are 2-1 now so it’s a much better record than the Warriors right now,” he said with a chuckle referring to Golden State’s 1-2 start to the NBA season.

Curry said even through Obama is no longer in the White House he has the same charisma.

“He has the same vibe around him — (but) maybe two or three less secret service members,” he said.

When asked if he and Obama talked politics, Curry said with a smile: “That’s all we talked about.”

Curry drew the ire of President Donald Trump when he said it did not want to visit the White House for a potential visit by the NBA champions. Trump tweeted Curry did not have to worry about a visit, he wasn’t invited.