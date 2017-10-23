Justin Timberlake Set To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake (credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Are you ready for a little “Sexyback” with your Super Bowl?

Justin Timberlake has finalized a deal to perform at the coveted halftime show of Super Bowl LII, set for U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, on Feb. 4.

Timberlake’s performance will mark his third time on the Super Bowl stage. The first time was as part of *NSYNC during the legendary 2001 medley show that also included Aerosmith and Britney Spears.

Timberlake’s second Super Bowl appearance was the infamous 2004 halftime show with Janet Jackson and her “wardrobe malfunction.”

Check out Timberlake’s humorous announcement post below:

I DO have the time. Half the time… #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

